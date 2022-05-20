In video link with the Juvenile Court of Florence, Giuseppe Le Rose has formalized his will to obtain the custody

In recent days, part of the process related to the custody of Alessio, the 6-year-old son of Luana D’Orazio, the 22-year-old worker who died in May last year in a textile company in Montemurlo, was held. In video link, he also participated in the trial Giuseppe Le Rosethe child’s father, who officially asks for his exclusive custody.

From that damned May 3, the life of the little Alessio it has never been the same. Her mother, Luana D’Orazio, died in a dramatic accident at work in the Montemurlo textile company where she worked.

Since then the little boy, who is now 6 years old, has lived with the maternal grandparents. The same people who are now asking for temporary custody of the child and would like the exclusive one.

To deal with the affair is the Juvenile Court of Florencewho will have to understand whether to consent to the request of Luana’s parents, or to consider the same request from Le Rose, the child’s father.

The words of Giuseppe Le Rose

The boy, who is currently at the House arrest in his home in Crotone, he was unable to attend the Court, but he still wanted to take part to the process, in video link.

To the judge, he said:

I want to take care of my son, there is no impediment for me not to be able to do so. Unfortunately, in recent months I have been denied the possibility of seeing him or just talking to him on the phone but I want to be a father as I deserve.

Along the same lines the words of his lawyer, Domenico Sirianniwhich explained the boy’s wishes redialwith the help of social workers, the relationship with his son. The lawyer said:

My client has an objective impediment. Despite this, he has obtained the opportunity to speak with the judges to demonstrate that his parenting capacity has not failed, but that he has indeed understood very well what the responsibility of being a father is and if he wants to take it on. If in recent months it has not been possible for him to communicate with the child and therefore take care of him, it is not his fault but the other party’s.

There decision of the Juvenile Court of Florence was postponed to June.