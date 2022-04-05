The Belgian underlines the difficulties inherent in the challenge.

Manchester City – Atletico Madrid keeps its promises. Balanced challenge. Guardiola attacking with the quality comparable to that with which Simeone defends. Paradoxically, Atletico defended themselves better than City attacked The game flattened out until Phil Foden took the chair. The boy enters and spits a game that seemed to have no solution. The goal is scored by Kevin de Bruyne who explains the difficulties encountered in a game in which City has struggled a lot, net of game production, to find the conclusion.

INVENTION – 70% ball possession, 459 passes in the opponent’s half. Two shots on goal. The goal is also the son of patience. The first vertical ball led to 1-0. The Belgian talks about the goal to the microphones of BT Sports. “The first half was very painful, Atletico were very tight, they are very defensive, it is their style of play. They presented themselves with five defenders and five midfielders. In the second half the team created a couple of chances and it is It was very positive to have made it. Phil was brilliant to find me on the race, I just had to stay calm. “ See also This is how the League goes: the champion Deportivo Cali is now the colero

PRECIOUS – City will go to Madrid with one goal advantage. And Atletico will have to interpret the challenge differently. A very precious network. “Before contesting something in the realization phase, I invite anyone to play such a complicated match. It looked like a training match on a small pitch. It was essential to remain calm, not concede anything and find spaces, even risking losing the ball. I expect something. very similar also in Spain even if inevitably they will be forced to attack a little more. Now is the time to rest. Five days to go before the match against Liverpool and both of us are on the pitch tonight. We are expected from another. important commitment “.

April 6, 2022

