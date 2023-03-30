Twitter it needs no introduction, it is one of the most famous and appreciated social networks by users despite the collapse recorded after the acquisition of Elon Musk. We’ve been talking about it often lately and maybe you’ll be aware of the new platform subscription, but how much does it actually cost? Let’s find out right away.

Twitter: here’s how much it costs to buy the blue check!

Twitter Blue has also arrived in Italy, thus allowing anyone to subscribe to the premium to receive the perks, obviously including the much coveted blue check. Surely for aspiring influencers and for companies, having a verified account is a nice perk and now you can get it for money. But how much does it actually cost?

The rate varies based on several factors as often happens. First of all, by purchasing the annual pass rather than the monthly pass, you will be able to go to saveFurthermore, the costs also vary according to the platform (PC, iOS or Android). To talk about concrete numbers:

Monthly on PC: 8 euros

Monthly on iOS and Android: 11 euros

Annual on PC: 84 euros

Annual on iOS and Android: 114.99 euros

Looking at the prices, our advice is to buy any web subscriptionalso because then you will still be able to take advantage of the advantages even on smartphones, since everything is connected directly to the account.

However, the perks don’t stop at the blue check, so here are some of the perks you’ll earn with a Twitter Blue subscription: