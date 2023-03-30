In Panama, the teacher decided to examine the crocodile, slipped and almost fell into his mouth

A teacher from the British city of Grimsby, Lincolnshire, came to Panama and almost fell into the mouth of a crocodile when he decided to get closer to the reptile and slipped on the river bank. About it informs Grimsby Telegraph.

In August 2022, the former Vice Principal of Grimsby Primary School moved to Panama for two years to teach. He recently posted a post on social media showing him spotting something in a river while walking through the wilderness. At first glance, there is nothing interesting there, but then it turns out that this is a crocodile that lurks under the surface of the water.

The Briton wants to take a closer look at the predator, but slips and almost falls into the river. Seeing this, the crocodile jerks sharply and disappears from view.

“Today I thought it was my last day on this planet,” the man admitted. After recovering from the shock, the Briton laughed at what had happened. “The problem is that life will not teach me anything, and next time I will repeat my actions again,” he complained.

