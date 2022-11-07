Bloomberg: Twitter fired more than 90% of employees in India after the arrival of Elon Musk

The leadership of the American social network Twitter fired more than 90 percent of employees in India alone, leaving only 12 out of 200 people, report Bloomberg sources.

More than 70 percent of the laid-off employees are developers and software engineers. Employees whose duties were related to marketing, corporate communications and cooperation with the state authorities of the country were also dismissed.

With the acquisition of Twitter by American billionaire Elon Musk on October 27 and taking over as CEO, the company announced massive cost cuts and the introduction of new paid features. In particular, around the world, the number of Twitter employees has been reduced by about half, or by 3,700 people. In addition, the board of directors was temporarily dissolved.

At the same time, India is considered a key market for the growth of global Internet companies, but in recent years they have been facing increased government regulation of social networks from the authorities, Bloomberg points out. At the same time, Twitter is a key discussion forum for local politicians, who regularly exchange accusations of spreading disinformation. It remains unclear how Twitter will moderate content in a country that speaks more than 100 languages ​​after massive layoffs in India, the agency said.

The number of Twitter users has grown significantly around the world after the announcement of the acquisition of the social network by Elon Musk, which the billionaire himself announced on November 7. At the same time, according to a study by Bot Sentinel, since that moment the number of users, on the contrary, has decreased by almost one million.