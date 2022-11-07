Home page World

Of: Richard Strobl

High water floods St. Mark’s Square in Venice. (Archive image) © Andrea Merola/Imago

For the first time, a new glass wall has protected the Basilica of San Marco in Venice from flooding. The city’s politicians are jubilant about the new system.

Venice – Italy rejoices! The Italian newspaper writes of a “historic day for Venice” and even a “miracle in Venice”. La Republica. What is meant by this is a new water protection system for St. Mark’s Basilica, which was now being used for the first time and was apparently able to protect the church effectively.

For the first time, the flood – Italian “Acqua Alta” – did not inundate St. Mark’s Basilica. This meant that the precious mosaics were not exposed to the destructive effects of the salt water. This is due to a new crystal glass barrier that surrounds the basilica from the Porta dei Fiori to the Porta della Carta. Ultimately, it is a glass wall that surrounds the entire church and prevents water from entering the building.

Venice rejoices: St. Mark’s Basilica protected against flooding by a new system

The problem: Because of the slope of the sidewalk, the water used to flow directly into the basilica at high tide, damaging valuable mosaics there. Until now, a pump system in the basement of the basilica has protected it up to a water level of 88 centimetres. After persistent storms, the water rose to almost 100 centimeters over the past weekend, as stated in the report by the La Republica called. Nevertheless, the church now remained protected.

Acqua Alta in Venice: Mose system still not finished

The new glass wall protrudes almost 130 centimeters from the pavement, but thanks to sophisticated engineering work it should be able to protect the basilica from a water level of up to two meters. “We have waited for years, calling out to the world that the basilica needs to be protected. Just think that this year it was flooded an average of fifteen days a month,” Alberto Tesserin, Procurator of San Marco, is pleased about the successful protection project, which cost the city almost four million euros.

The glass wall is an additional safeguard for the basilica – independent of the Moses project. With this general dam system, Venice wants to protect its old town. However, the project is not yet complete. According to the report of La Republica the Moses dam system would only be raised when the water level was expected to be more than 110 centimeters anyway. The glass barrier protects the basilica even at lower water levels. (rjs)