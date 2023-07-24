Edda Ribeiroi Edda Ribeiro https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/edda-ribeiro/ 07/24/2023 – 8:22 am Share

Twitter had an update this Monday, the 24th, after the CEO’s announcement, Elon Musk. The social network is now called ‘X’, as promised, and must say goodbye to the traditional blue bird in its logo. In a post, the social media platform billionaire added, “If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we will make (it) go live worldwide tomorrow.”

Musk had said he would make the change: “And soon we will say goodbye to the Twitter brand and, gradually, to all the birds.” Network users were not happy with the change, criticizing the new name.

the concept of twitter is so cute, like your logo is a bird and the posts here are tweets that are basically the tweets that birds make now what the fuck is this X supposed to be

“here, look at the X I sent you” “I will post an X” “let me open the X” what a boring shit this is https://t.co/m2OARgjIeq — ♡ mah ♡ (@rhai_iz) July 23, 2023

How is this guy a billionaire if, in addition to not knowing how to manage the platform and knowing what the user likes or dislikes, he has zero understanding of visual identity. That “x” without personality and completely forgettable https://t.co/qYJwffY4Ne —nei (@neileitte) July 23, 2023