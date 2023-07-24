Moments of fear on live TV before the summer friendly between Real Madrid and Milan, won 3-2 by the Spaniards. At the Rose Bowl in California, just before kick-off, 54-year-old Shaka Hislop – a former West Ham goalkeeper and now a sports analyst for the ESPN network – fell ill and collapsed on the pitch.

The commentator was answering questions from co-host Dan Thomas when he fell ill and collapsed. Of course there is a lot of concern. Thankfully after a commercial break, Thomas reassured viewers that Hislop had recovered. Below is the video (warning: strong images).