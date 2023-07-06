TwitchCon returns again this year to make a stop in Europe, after the 2022 edition in Amsterdam. The appointment is in Paris, on Saturday 8 and Sunday 9 July 2023, at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre. The convention brought together over 14,500 people at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center last year, with an increase in attendance of over 65% compared to TwitchCon Berlin 2019, the first European edition. TwitchCon will kick off on Saturday, July 8 at 10.45am, with keynote speeches from members of Twitch management and popular streamers, and will continue with the early stages of the Twitch Rivals tournament, which will see teams from across Europe compete in live matches, for conquer Sunday’s final. Also on Saturday, at 17.30, the whole community will be called to take part in the TwitchCon Drag Showcase, one of the most anticipated events of TwitchCon, which will see artists of the caliber of DonaTarte, Eevoh, and Psyche perform on the stage of the Glitch Theater.

Meeting opportunities are further enriched with the MeetUps organized over the weekend: from those offered for fans of specific video games such as Minecraft and League of Legends, to those designed for the LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and People of Color ), up to the Women in Gaming MeetUp, the communities that usually meet in chat will have the opportunity to meet live, sharing experiences, advice, reconfirming once again that people are the beating heart of Twitch, even before the contents available on the service. The Artist Alley will then return, where Twitch creators will be able to exhibit their fan art, sculptures and paintings they have made. Instead, a special space has been reserved for all musical artists to perform live and bring their music to Paris: IriaCovers, OcioSax, KevinChambers are just some of the performers who will be protagonists over the two days. Among the Italian streamers who will be present in Paris during the weekend of the convention there will also be some of the most followed and loved: Cydonia, Studytme, Enkk, Michelle Puttini and Panetty.