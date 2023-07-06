Hours counted for the start of 40th Fiat 500 International Meeting scheduled in Garlenda from Friday 7 to Sunday 9 July. For fans of the legendary Cinquino designed by Dante Giacosa it is now a fixed appointment behind which there is the Fiat 500 Club Italia, supported as always by the Municipality and Pro Loco of Garlenda and by numerous other bodies and associations in the area. A Club that was founded immediately after the first legendary meeting in 1984, which was attended by Giacosa himself, and which has since grown to reach 22,000 subscribers proudly carrying forward all the positive messages linked to the historic twin-cylinder, first of all the commitment in the field of solidarity alongside Unicef, the Band degli Orsi of the Gaslini Hospital and other important charities.

The word to Maurizio Giraldi …

“It is one of those events that wait all year roundwe often find ourselves thinking about the organization of the trip, the friends to participate with, the things to bring, the planning of the journey – explains the president of the Fiat 500 Club Italia, Maurizio Giraldi – There is the excitement of waiting, the growing desire to be there, to immerse yourself in the world of the 500 in the Club’s place of origin, which is now identified with the 500. An expectation that it will be repaidbecause the 500 and the sixteenth century will be able to give us emotions and we will go home with already in mind the desire to participate in the next edition”.

The program

Rich as always the program. It starts with the well-established prologue on Thursday, with the AperiMeeting at the IperCoop “Le Serre” in Albenga and then the cinema evening with “Lupine III: The First”, a film that introduces the theme of the edition, i.e. “500 Comics”. The Municipalities of Albenga, Borghetto Santo Spirito, Alto (CN) and Pietra Ligure will instead be the destinations for tourist tours with tastings and entertainment that will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. In addition of course to Garlenda itself, which it will also be possible to explore on foot or by e-bike. Campania will be there Region of Honor 2023 and there will be moments dedicated to her, with the direct involvement of the Campania crews, also protagonists of the Saturday night show. Great attention was also paid to foreign participants, expected as always in large numbers from all over Europe and also from other continents.

Lupine III, the gentleman thief of many comics and cartoons, is perhaps the most famous sixteenth-century artist, but the exhibition at the “Dante Giacosa” 500 Museum and the book that the crews will receive as a gift in the welcome bag will show many other examples of cinquini represented on paper or on the screen. The book also contains the precious contribution of Andrea Dentuto, the Italian expert on Lupine III, who will be present throughout the event. In short, a long weekend in which it will be easy to have fun also for all those who want to come and admire the legendary cars up close.