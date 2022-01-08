During the CES 2022 Sony announced that Twisted Metal will return to the screens! The small screens, to be precise, in the form of TV series, ending a 10-year period of working on everything about IP.

The news of a TV series about David Jaffe’s game dates back to 2019, when Sony Pictures CEO Tony Vinciquerra confirmed that Playstation Productions had begun work on a series on Twisted Metal. After this announcement, until a few days ago, there was complete radio silence.

The latest release of the IP is Twisted Metal Black, a reboot developed by Eat Sleep Play and released for Playstation 3 in 2012. Some time ago there were also rumors about a new real game in development at the same studio that produced Destruction AllStars, Lucid Games, whose release may coincide with the broadcast of the TV series, so fans will be able to keep their eyes and ears open.

Source: Gamingbolt