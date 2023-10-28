The key witness in Saman Abbas’ trial becomes a defendant: the judge’s decision for the brother of the 18-year-old Pakistani girl

A long and detailed order from the Court of Assizes of Reggio Emilia established that the brother of Saman Abbas, considered from the beginning the key witness in the case, had to be investigated, also to ensure that the necessary guarantees were ensured. All his statements, made towards the family members accused of his sister’s crime, are now unusable.

The boy, who was a minor at the time of the events or is now an adult, will therefore no longer be heard as a witness, but as a accused in the trial. The Court of Assizes of Reggio Emilia therefore annulled the statements of the key witness and reiterated that at the time of the facts, he was heard without guarantees, despite being investigated by the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office for private violence (force his sister to return to Pakistan).

Saman Abbas’ brother was the first to point the finger at their parents and in particular their uncle Danish, indicating him as the instigator of the crime. Saman Abbas did not want to accept the arranged marriage, she wanted to be free. She had returned home to collect her documents, after her mother Nazia had promised to help her. For her accusation, the trap had already been organised. Saman Abbas disappeared after that last homecoming. She was found lifeless after a year and a half, buried near an old farmhouse in Novellara, not far from the family home. According to the medical examiner, she died for mechanical asphyxia due to strangulation or strangulation.

The position of Saman Abbas’ brother needed to be explored further

For the judges, the position of Saman’s brother needed to be explored further. It was he who showed his parents the messages between his sister and her boyfriend, from whom he would later the final argument ensued.

There are five family members accused of Saman Abbas’ crime: his uncle Danish, his two cousins ​​Ikram Ijaz and Nomanhulaq Nomanhulaq, his father Shabbar and his mother Nazia. She is the latter the only one still at large.