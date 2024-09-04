Netflix to Release Twilight Series Starring Edward Cullen

The Twilight universe will feature an animated series that will tell the well-known story from a new perspective. About this reported Variety edition.

The animated Twilight series will be an adaptation of the book Midnight Sun and will be released on Netflix.

The project, titled Midnight Sun, is being developed by Raised by Wolves author Sinead Daly, who will tell the story of the original Twilight from the perspective of Edward Cullen.

It was previously reported that Yegor Creed transformed into Edward Cullen.