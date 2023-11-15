Wednesday, November 15, 2023, 3:34 p.m.



Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Provincial Court has sentenced those accused of the La Puebla crime to twenty years in prison, each. The ruling of the Fifth Section comes after a popular jury considered Natalia M. and Agustín M. guilty of murdering Juan Manuel Rodríguez, the defendant’s ex-partner, in the Cartagena district of La Puebla, in Cartagena.

The Prosecutor’s Office and the private accusations requested up to 35 years in prison for the defendants, who are defended by lawyers Antonio Casado Mena and María Dolores Agustín, but the sentence was ultimately much lower.

During the course of the trial, the two defendants chose to blame each other for the crime. “Everything was manipulated by her to end Juan Manuel’s life,” said Agustín who, like his ex-girlfriend, chose to answer only the questions of his defense: “She told me everything I had to do.”

Natalia, for her part, emphasized the constant threats that Agustín made against her and the victim. “She spent some time saying that she was going to kill us both,” the young woman remarked. “She was very afraid that he would carry out her threats.”