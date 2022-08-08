Appearance of the main building of the sports city of Cartagena; on the upper floor will be the twenty double rooms. / FC CARTAGENA

That the sports city of Cartagena is also a place of rest and leisure for Albinegros players is one of the objectives of the project at La Manga Club, presented exactly one month ago at the Cartagonova stadium. The club chaired by Paco Belmonte will begin work on the Los Belones complex at the end of August, once the em