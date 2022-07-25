The journalist Lourdes Maldonado, in 2018 after receiving the award for Best News Presenter during the award ceremony of the XX Iris Awards of the Television Academy. / EFE

Journalist Lourdes Maldonado will join TVE next season to host a new daily current affairs and entertainment magazine in the mornings of La 1. The new format, which will be produced by the public channel in collaboration with Cuarzo Producciones (‘La isla de las tentaciones’ , ‘Madrid Directo’), will also feature Marc Calderó as presenter, who recently left ‘Ya es midday’ (Telecinco) to embark on this new project.

Maldonado, for her part, returns to national television after passing through the regional Telemadrid, to which she was linked until September 2021 as director and presenter of ‘Telenoticias’. She was previously one of the most popular faces of ‘Antena 3 Noticias’, where she hosted several editions of the news programs.

With this bet, the public channel intends to recover the informative pulse in the last part of the morning slot, where it recently opted for other spaces such as ‘Menudos Torres’ or ‘Better with you’ without the support of the audience. In this way, the new program of La 1, whose premiere will be one of the season’s big bets, will face part of ‘El programa de Ana Rosa’ (Telecinco), ‘Espejo Público’ (Antena 3) and ‘Al Hot Red’ (The Sixth).

The format, without a definitive title yet, will start a little before 12 noon and will last about three hours, according to the television portal ‘Yotele’. It is scheduled to start after ‘La hora de La 1’, which will continue next season with the same structure and with Marc Sala and Silvia Intxaurrondo as presenters. Precisely, this program has extended its live broadcast until 2:00 p.m. during the summer until the start of the new television course in September.