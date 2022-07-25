Gazprom announced the shutdown of another engine at the Portovaya compressor station

Gazprom in its official Telegram channel informed on stopping the operation of another Siemens gas turbine engine at the Portovaya compressor station, which is responsible for pumping gas through the Nord Stream pipeline.

“In connection with the end of the period between overhauls before overhaul (in accordance with the instructions of Rostekhnadzor and taking into account the technical condition of the engine), Gazprom stops the operation of another Siemens gas turbine engine at the Portovaya CS,” the company said in a statement.

It is noted that the daily capacity of the station will be up to 33 million cubic meters per day – compared to the current 67 million cubic meters and the standard 167 million.

In June, the volume of supplies via Nord Stream was sharply reduced. Gazprom explained this by the refusal of the Canadian authorities to return the gas turbine engine for Portovaya after repairs due to sanctions. In the future, Ottawa and Berlin agreed to return the unit, as well as issue a special license allowing the transfer of equipment for Nord Stream until 2024.