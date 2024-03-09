TV ratings Friday 8 March 2024: audience and share of yesterday's programmes
TV LISTENINGS – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Friday 8 March 2024? The Voice Senior aired on Rai 1. On Rai 2 Little women. On Rai 3 Saint Judy. On Rete 4 Fourth degree. On Canale 5 Bitter land. On Italia 1 Edge of tomorrow. On La7 Propaganda Live. But who had the highest TV ratings? Friday 8 March 2024? Below are all the data that will be released starting from 10 am.
TV ratings Friday 8 March 2024, prime time | Auditel data and the share of last night's programmes
Yesterday evening, Friday 8 March 2024, on Rai1 The Voice Senior it gained 3,548,000 spectators equal to a 22.6% share. On Canale5 Bitter Earth glued 2,917,000 viewers to the video with a share of 16.7%. On Rai2 Little Women it is the choice of 544,000 spectators equal to 3.1%. On Italia1 Edge of Tomorrow – Without tomorrow glued 994,000 viewers (5.5%) to the video. On Rai3 Saint Judy marks 526,000 spectators (2.8%). On Rete4 Fourth Degree it totals an am of 1,158,000 spectators (7.9%). On La7 Live propaganda reaches 818,000 spectators and 5.7%. On TV8 la Formula 1 – Saudi Arabia GP Tests gets 587,000 spectators (3.2%). On the Nine Brothers of Crozza gathers 1,242,000 spectators with 6.7%. On Rai4 Kung Fu Jungle is chosen by ,000 viewers (%). About Iris In the valley of Elah is followed by ,000 viewers equal to %. On RaiMovie The Life to Come – Herself acronym .000 spectators (%). On La5 the rerun of the episode of Big Brother affects ,000 spectators (%).
Access prime time | Auditel data and the share of last night's programmes
On Rai1 Five minutes gathers 4,221,000 spectators (21.4%) and Your business conquers 5,297,000 spectators (25.9%). On Canale5 Strip the News gathers 3,228,000 spectators equal to 15.8%. On Rai2 TG2 Post affects 425,000 spectators equal to 2.1%. On Italia1 NCIS – Crime Unit gathers 1,325,000 spectators (6.5%). On Rai3 The Knight and the Tower is seen by 1,204,000 spectators (6%) and A Place in the Sun fascinates 1,512,000 spectators (7.3%). On Rete4 Before tomorrow it reached 598,000 viewers and 2.9%. On La7 Half past eight it involved 1,515,000 spectators (7.4%). On TV8 100% Italy it is seen by 399,000 spectators equal to 2%. On the Nine Cash or Trash – Who Offers More? it attracted 794,000 spectators (3.9%). On RealTime House at First Sight in replay it gathers ,000 spectators (%).
Early evening | Auditel data and the share of yesterday's programmes
On Rai1 The Legacy – The Challenge of 7 obtained an average audience of 3,397,000 spectators equal to 23.8%, while The legacy involved 4,503,000 spectators equal to 26.6%. On Canale5 Forward the First! entertained 2,111,000 spectators (15.7%), while Forward Another! it convinced 3,314,000 spectators (20.4%). On Rai2 the TG2 at 6.15pm informs 351,000 viewers (3%) e TG Sport Evening totals 497,000 spectators (3.8%), while NCIS – Crime Unit gathers 386,000 spectators (2.4%) in the first episode and 449,000 spectators (2.4%) in the second episode. On Italia1 Open Studio Mag marks 446,000 spectators with 3% e CSI – Crime Scene gathers 630,000 spectators with 3.5%. On Rai3 the news of TGR they keep 2,301,000 spectators informed (13.2%). Following Blobs marks 1,001,000 spectators (5.3%) and Dear Martian gathers 1,173,000 spectators (6%). On Rete4 Love storm interests 515,000 spectators (2.8%). On La7 Father Brown gathers 215,000 spectators equal to 1.4%. On TV8 4 restaurants it won 388,000 spectators (2.3%). On the Nine Cash or Trash – Who Offers More? in the rerun it was chosen by 469,000 spectators with 2.7%.
How do they work
But how do TV ratings work? Audience monitoring occurs automatically through the people-meter, connected to every television set in the sample family. Every day, minute by minute, the meters detect the television viewing of both family members and any guests present.
