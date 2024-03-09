TV LISTENINGS – What was the plan most seen in TV of yesterday evening, Friday 8 March 2024? The Voice Senior aired on Rai 1. On Rai 2 Little women. On Rai 3 Saint Judy. On Rete 4 Fourth degree. On Canale 5 Bitter land. On Italia 1 Edge of tomorrow. On La7 Propaganda Live. But who had the highest TV ratings? Friday 8 March 2024? Below are all the data that will be released starting from 10 am.

TV ratings Friday 8 March 2024, prime time | Auditel data and the share of last night's programmes

Yesterday evening, Friday 8 March 2024, on Rai1 The Voice Senior it gained 3,548,000 spectators equal to a 22.6% share. On Canale5 Bitter Earth glued 2,917,000 viewers to the video with a share of 16.7%. On Rai2 Little Women it is the choice of 544,000 spectators equal to 3.1%. On Italia1 Edge of Tomorrow – Without tomorrow glued 994,000 viewers (5.5%) to the video. On Rai3 Saint Judy marks 526,000 spectators (2.8%). On Rete4 Fourth Degree it totals an am of 1,158,000 spectators (7.9%). On La7 Live propaganda reaches 818,000 spectators and 5.7%. On TV8 la Formula 1 – Saudi Arabia GP Tests gets 587,000 spectators (3.2%). On the Nine Brothers of Crozza gathers 1,242,000 spectators with 6.7%. On Rai4 Kung Fu Jungle is chosen by ,000 viewers (%). About Iris In the valley of Elah is followed by ,000 viewers equal to %. On RaiMovie The Life to Come – Herself acronym .000 spectators (%). On La5 the rerun of the episode of Big Brother affects ,000 spectators (%).

Access prime time | Auditel data and the share of last night's programmes

On Rai1 Five minutes gathers 4,221,000 spectators (21.4%) and Your business conquers 5,297,000 spectators (25.9%). On Canale5 Strip the News gathers 3,228,000 spectators equal to 15.8%. On Rai2 TG2 Post affects 425,000 spectators equal to 2.1%. On Italia1 NCIS – Crime Unit gathers 1,325,000 spectators (6.5%). On Rai3 The Knight and the Tower is seen by 1,204,000 spectators (6%) and A Place in the Sun fascinates 1,512,000 spectators (7.3%). On Rete4 Before tomorrow it reached 598,000 viewers and 2.9%. On La7 Half past eight it involved 1,515,000 spectators (7.4%). On TV8 100% Italy it is seen by 399,000 spectators equal to 2%. On the Nine Cash or Trash – Who Offers More? it attracted 794,000 spectators (3.9%). On RealTime House at First Sight in replay it gathers ,000 spectators (%).