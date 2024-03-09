Ukrainian authorities announced a fire at an enterprise in the Dnepropetrovsk region

In the Dnepropetrovsk region of Ukraine, after a drone hit, a fire broke out at one of the regional enterprises. About this in his Telegram– the head of the Dnepropetrovsk regional council Nikolai Lukashuk told the channel.

“There was a fire at one of the enterprises. The fire was quickly extinguished by rescuers,” a government official said in a statement. At the same time, the Ukrainian official did not say which company he was talking about.

Lukashuk said there were no casualties as a result of the fire. He also added that the air defense forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shot down 5 Shahed-type drones of the Russian Armed Forces at night.

Earlier, the Mash Telegram channel reported that on the night of March 9, a swarm of drones appeared in the sky over Taganrog. Local residents reported at least five explosions and the operation of air defense systems. They clarified that the drones appeared from the sea. Telegram channel Shot claims that 15 to 20 loud explosions were heard over the city.