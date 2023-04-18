2023 of Jonathan Majors it had started in the best way: the American actor is in fact among the protagonists of Creed 3 and has recently appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as Kang.

However, things are really going badly for Majors, as, last March 25, was arrested on charges of domestic violence against a woman.

After the arrest, in fact, most of the companies that collaborated with the actor have decided to back out: the Valentino brand has withdrawn the invitation made to the actor a short time ago to attend the next Met Gala.

His public relations agency, The Lede Company, started the process of canceling your contractat the moment only Marvel has not taken action on this.

L’plaintiff’s attorney has released the following statements to Deadline:

“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is likely the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows. We are rapidly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped shortly. Our evidence includes video footage from the vehicle in which the incident occurred, testimony from the driver and others who saw what happened, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman who has retracted these allegations. “

Impossible to say if there will be further consequences, the fact is that Majors’ career is truly on the edge.