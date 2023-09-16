Aztec TV had a painful moment when trying to broadcast Mexican night in Mexico City, where the Zócalo is the headquarters of the Cry of Independencebut far from having a good start things got bad, because the weather was not favorable at all.

According to the program To the extremewhich is led by Vanessa Claudio It was the same Puerto Rican who shared with her fans how she had fun behind the scenes and you can see how the wind moves the cameras, in addition to the entire team of Aztec TV.

“Even in adversity we managed to show that together we can get ahead, that together we #SomosAlExtremo!” wrote Vanessa Claudio in the video, where Vanessa Claudio can be seen struggling, but in the end she managed to get the job done.

“That’s right, sometimes the work of the people behind the cameras is not recognized”, “Congratulations to everyone for the excellent work despite the climate that was unleashed. That is why they are the best program on TV Azteca”, “Que great that they share everything that happens behind the scenes, because we only see a small part of the great work of the entire team!!”, write the networks.

It is worth mentioning that Vanessa Claudio unleashed reactions of all kinds, because despite everything she looked spectacular like a true goddess, since she always tries to look impeccable.

