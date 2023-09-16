The Saudi team, Al Ittihad, will have to play a match in the AFC Champions League and they will do so against FC AGMK, a team from Uzbekistan, the current fifth place in their local league. Benzema’s men come into this match after winning by one goal to zero against Al Okhdood.
Al Ittihad makes its debut in the Asian Champions League and will do so on September 18, today we bring you all the necessary information prior to the match:
In which stadium is Al Ittihad vs FC AGMK played?
City: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Stadium: King Abdullah Sports City
Date: Monday, September 18
Schedule: 6:00 p.m. in Spain, 1:00 p.m. in Argentina and 10:00 a.m. in Mexico
How can you watch Al Ittihad vs FC AGMK on television in Spain?
Livestream: DirecTV
How can you watch Al Ittihad vs FC AGMK on television in Argentina?
Live stream: Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch Al Ittihad vs FC AGMK on television in Mexico?
Live stream: DirecTV
How can you watch Al Ittihad vs FC AGMK on television in Colombia?
Live stream: DirecTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Al Okhdood
|
0-1V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Hilal
|
3-4D
|
Saudi League
|
Al Wehda
|
0-3V
|
Saudi League
|
Riyadh
|
0-4V
|
Saudi League
|
Al Tai
|
2-0V
|
Saudi League
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Xorazm
|
4-2V
|
CupUzbekistan
|
Navbahor
|
0-0 E
|
Uzbekistan League
|
Neftchi
|
1-1E
|
Uzbekistan League
|
Al Arabi Doha
|
0-1V
|
AFC Champions Classification
|
Al Seeb
|
1-0V
|
AFC Champions Classification
Which players are injured for this match?
Good news for Al-Ittihad and FC AGMK fans! In the lead-up to the exciting AFC Champions League match, there are no reports of injured players on either team. Both technicians will have all their personnel
Al-Ittihad: Grohe, Al-Olayan, Sharahili, Hegazy, Bamasud; Bruno Henrique, Kanté, Romarinho, Coronado, Jota; Benzema.
FC AGMK: Ergashev; Komilov, Rakhmanov, Ismailov, Tukhtakhujaev; Tursunov, Abdullayev, Haghnazari; Gadoev, Boakye, Rubén Sánchez
Al Ittihad 4-1 FC AGMK
