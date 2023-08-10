TuS Makkabi Berlin is the first Jewish club to reach the main round of the DFB Cup. Makkabi embodies much more than just good football. He is everything the city of Berlin itself would like to be.

Players from TuS Makkabi Berlin celebrate their coach Wolfgang Sandhowe after the victory of the Berlin State Cup against Sparta Lichtenberg in the Mommsen Stadium in June. Image: Imago

SIf a reader actually followed the draw for the first round in the DFB Cup in the ZDF sports studio, he witnessed a flirt between moderator Sven Voss and the trainer from TuS Makkabi Berlin, who was in the audience: “So, Mr. Sandhowe, if Hertha is coming.” Hertha didn’t come, but VfL Wolfsburg. “Okay the lot, Mr. Sandhowe?” “I live with it.”

Anyone who asks about the reasons for the success of the TuS Makkabi football department – ​​state cup champions in 2023, shot up almost directly to the regional league last season when they were promoted to the Oberliga – will get the answer that it’s the gnarly coach. Wolfgang Sandhowe, who was, among other things, assistant coach at Galatasaray Istanbul, knows a lot about football, no question.