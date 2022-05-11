Divock Origi is closer to Milan. In fact, the 27-year-old Belgian striker will not start the unilateral renewal with Liverpool: he can therefore leave at the end of the season and move to a club interested in him. Milan, on the strength of an agreement in principle already found with the player – 3.5 million net per season, to be understood whether it lasts three or four years – at this point will only have to decide whether to finalize the deal. The operation had been conducted by the director Maldini and by the director Massara in the last few weeks: for the final ok it will probably be necessary to wait for the passage of the club in via Aldo Rossi from the hands of the Elliott fund to the new owners (Investcorp and RedBird in contention).