The Minister of the Interior of the Generalitat, Joan Ignasi Elena, has once again publicly acknowledged the conduct of the Mossos d’Esquadra agents who acted to prevent a terrorist attack in Cambrils on August 18, 2017. He did so this Wednesday in the Parliament, in an intervention where he also admitted that “he was not up to the task” to accompany them in the harshness of the situation and in the “traumatic” consequences they suffered after shooting with the terrorists. Elena, however, avoided taking a stand on the compensation of 1.2 million euros requested by the four agents who killed the perpetrators of the jihadist attacks. “The procedure continues, it is not quick or easy because the amounts are considerable”, argued the head of the Interior, in response to a question raised by the deputy of the PSC-Units per Avançar Ramon Espadaler.

The police have taken the Generalitat to court after the Interior has ignored their claim in administrative proceedings, as EL PAÍS advanced. The agents suffer psychological sequelae of varying severity and have been recognized as victims of terrorism. Counselor Elena alleges that the procedures are delayed, but she denies that the lawsuit has been shelved. “It is not a negative silence,” she pointed out in Parliament.

Two of the mossos claiming were present at the attack on Cambrils, which occurred in the early hours of August 18, 2017, hours after the multiple hit on the Rambla in Barcelona. The agent baptized as “the hero of Cambrils” killed four of the five members of Ripoll’s cell who, after getting out of a car, headed towards him armed with axes and knives, shouting “Allahu Akbar!” He is the one who has had the worst time: he has left the body after obtaining total permanent disability.

