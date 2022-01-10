How did you feel about this matter?

Crater was formed when the ground collapsed during a Soviet expedition, and scientists decided to set it on fire to prevent the spread of natural gas.| Photo: Wikimedia Commons

The dictator of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhammedow, ordered the closure of the most famous place in the country: the so-called Gate of Hell.

This is the nickname for the Darvaza Crater, formed in the 1970s, when the ground collapsed during a Soviet expedition in search of natural gas. Scientists decided to set fire to the crater to prevent the gas from spreading, and since then it has been on fire.

According to information from the state-run newspaper Neytralny Turkmenistan, reproduced by CNN, Berdimuhammedow ordered the closure of the tourist attraction due to issues such as negative health effects on the surrounding community, waste of natural gas and environmental damage.

There is still no deadline and no defined strategies for closing the Porta do Inferno, but the dictator even authorized the hiring of foreign consultants to find a solution.