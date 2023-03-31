The Turkish Foreign Ministry said today, Friday, that it had summoned the Danish ambassador to Ankara to express its strong condemnation and protest against “the recurrence of the hate crime against the Qur’an and the flag of its country” in Denmark.
Last week, a group from the far right in Denmark burned a copy of the Holy Quran and the flag of Turkey in front of the Turkish embassy in Copenhagen.
During the meeting, the Turkish government urged the Danish authorities to take necessary action against the perpetrators and effective measures to prevent the recurrence of such provocations.
“This work is clear evidence of the increase in Islamophobia, xenophobia, discrimination and racism that has recently increased in Europe,” the ministry’s statement said.
A protest in Stockholm last January, staged by a far-right Danish-Swedish anti-immigration politician, inflamed tensions between Sweden and Turkey.
Sweden needs Türkiye’s support to join NATO.
