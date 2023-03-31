“there is room at the bottom” has several plots for the tastes of all Peruvian fans, but none has created as much expectation as the love story between July and Cristóbal. From the beginning the series left clues and even now it continues to strengthen the relationship between the two, as we saw in the chapter 188.

What the fans did not expect is that Charito’s niece would burst into jealousy with the arrival of Cristóbal’s ex-girlfriend in Nuevas Lomas. It is still too early to know the intentions of the new character, but she is not afraid to fight for what she wants.

Previously, Cristobal and July had a tender moment together when the former gave him a stuffed animal to thank him for his concern and appreciation. Many fans believed that this would begin their romance once and for all, but everything seems to indicate that it will not be so easy.

In an interview for América Espectáculos, Guadeloupe farfan spoke about it. “Everyone asks for a little bit of ‘Crisly’. (…) As we see the stories of the other characters are advancing and we are: ‘We’re still here’ ”(…) It’s hard to do, it’s difficult, but it’s going to fall”, he commented.

Where to see “In the background there is room” 10 LIVE?

“At the bottom there is room” 10 It can be seen LIVE on the América Televisión signal. You only have to connect with the series at 8.40 pm, right after “EEG” ends.

How to see “In the background there is room” ONLINE?

In case you don’t know, you can see “At the bottom there is room” 10 totally FREE via ONLINE. As? With the official website of América TVGO, the América TV streaming service where you can find the complete episodes of the previous seasons of the program.