Turkey, which condemned Israel's attack on the densely populated Gaza Strip and called for an immediate ceasefire, has sent tens of thousands of tons of humanitarian aid to the Strip since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas on October 7.

The United States began airdropping aid to Gaza last month, with the participation of the Netherlands, France, Spain and other countries.

Fidan said in a statement to the media, “We also conveyed our request to join this humanitarian aid operation with cargo planes belonging to the (Turkish) Air Force. We learned today that Israel rejected our request despite positive intervention from the Jordanian authorities.”

Israeli authorities did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

“There is no excuse for Israel to prevent our attempt to deliver aid to the hungry residents of Gaza,” Fidan added, adding that Turkey had decided to take “a series of new measures” against Israel.

“These measures approved by our president will be implemented step by step without delay,” Fidan continued, without going into details.

He added, “The measures that will be announced by our relevant institutions will continue until Israel declares a ceasefire and allows humanitarian aid to reach Gaza without interruption.”