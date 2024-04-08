Armenian Foreign Minister Mirzoyan will not take part in the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers meeting on April 12

Armenia refused to take part in the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS countries, which will be held in Minsk. The Armenian news portal reports this Panorama.am with reference to the press service of the foreign ministry of the republic.

“Minister of Foreign Affairs Ararat Mirzoyan will not participate in the meeting of the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers,” the message says.

The event is scheduled for Friday, April 12.

In March, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan revealed the details of freezing participation in the CSTO. According to him, Yerevan does not have a permanent representative in the CSTO, does not participate in CSTO negotiations at the highest and highest levels, but does not block decisions made.