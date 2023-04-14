The Turkish Foreign Ministry said that Turkey summoned the Danish ambassador in Ankara to express its strong condemnation and protest against what it described as transgressions against the Holy Quran, today, Friday.

“It is unacceptable to allow such hateful abuse under the pretext of freedom of expression, despite all our warnings,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Danish ambassador to Ankara was summoned two weeks ago after a group of the far-right in Denmark burned a copy of the Noble Qur’an in front of the Turkish embassy in Copenhagen.

“We will undoubtedly continue our endeavors in bilateral and multilateral platforms against this reprehensible insult and similar hate crimes, which are clear examples of Islamophobia and xenophobia, which has recently increased alarmingly in Europe,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.