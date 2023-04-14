The decision to guarantee protection to the president due to frictions with a part of the warmer blue fans
The climate of tension in Naples between the president Aurelio De Laurentiis and the hard wing of the fans continues: the top manager of the leaders was assigned an escort on the orders of the Prefecture of Naples, precisely following the friction between the parties and the decision by De Laurentiis himself not to accept certain behaviors of his supporters.
For example, in the last league match at home against Milan, the fans were silent to protest against the curve ticket prices and the strict application of the measures on banners and flags to be carried inside the Maradona.
