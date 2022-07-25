Funko, a US company known worldwide for its vinyl action figures, is preparing its official debut in the world of video games. The company has signed an agreement with 10:10 Games, a development team led by Jon Burton, the founder of Traveller’s Tales and TT Games (famous for many games in the Lego franchise), and will publish an action game for PC and consoles. in 2023. “Our partnership with 10:10 Games and their talents will allow us to create games that will reflect the unique characteristics of the various Funko product lines,” said company CEO Andrew Perlmutter. In fact, Funko is not only famous for its Pop !, collectible figurines taken from an infinite number of TV series, movies, comics and much more, but produces many other product lines based on the most famous franchises. And it seems that even this game, thanks to Burton’s experience with Lego licensed brands, will involve several characters with as many intellectual properties. Neither Funko nor 10:10 Games have provided further details on this first game, except that among the protagonists there will be the mascot of Funko, Freddie, and that the rating will be for teenagers.