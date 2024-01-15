An Israeli professional soccer player in Turkey is released from his club because he celebrates a goal as a reminder of the Hamas massacre. The judiciary is investigating “public incitement to hatred”.

DThe Turkish justice system is investigating Israeli football professional Sagiv Jehezkel after celebrating a goal. Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc announced this on Sunday evening on the short message service X, formerly Twitter. First division club Antalyaspor also released the 28-year-old right winger after the 1-1 draw against Trabzonspor, it said on the club's homepage.

Jehezkel held his bandaged arm up to the cameras after his equalizer in the 68th minute. On it was handwritten in English the note “100 days” as well as the date October 7th and a Star of David. The investigation by the public prosecutor's office was carried out because of “public incitement to hatred and hostility,” said Tunc's post on X.

On October 7, 2023, terrorists from Hamas and other extremist groups carried out a massacre in southern Israel. They killed 1,200 people and kidnapped around 240 others to the Gaza Strip. Since then, Israel has been trying to destroy Hamas' military infrastructure with air strikes and a ground offensive. Sunday was the 100th day of the Gaza War.

Jehezkel is an Israeli international and only moved from Hapoel Beer Sheva to Antalyaspor in the Turkish Süper Lig in September. In 13 games this season he has eight goals. The equalizer on Sunday was his sixth goal of the season.