Turkey protested against the Swedish authorities for allowing the organization of a demonstration by the extreme right, including the burning of the Noble Qur’an, today, Saturday, in the capital, Stockholm.
“This permit was granted to that person, despite all our warnings,” Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters.
He added that the protest cannot be classified as freedom of expression.
Earlier on Saturday, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said a visit by his Swedish counterpart to Ankara late in the week had been canceled after Swedish authorities granted permission for protests in Stockholm.
Swedish Defense Minister Pal Johnson was scheduled to visit Ankara on January 27 to discuss Turkey’s approval of his country’s request to join NATO.
#Turkey #protests #burning #Koran #demonstration #Sweden
Leave a Reply