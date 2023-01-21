A decrease, albeit not exponential, characterized the Group in 2022 Renault. In the year that has just ended, the French group has collected just over 2 million registrations, 5.9% less than those totaled the previous year. In this context, the share of sales to private individuals accounted for 67% in the five main European countriessuch as France, Germany, Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom, up by 8.7 percentage points compared to 2021. The Group’s order book in Europe also maintained a record level of 3.5 months of sales as at 31 December 2022.

Coming to individual brands, albeit recording a decline Renault as always, it is what has driven the group’s sales. In 2022, in Europe, Losanga became the third largest automaker in the electrified market with a growth of 12% compared to 2021 and the third of 100% electric vehicles. The trend linked to Renault registrations in segment C was also positive, up 21% on the previous year: in this sense, the success of Arkana should be praised, with 80,000 sales reported, and Megane E-Tech Electric, which achieved 33,000 registrations.

As for Dacha, the Romanian brand brought home 573,800 sales in 2022, 6.8% more than those collected in 2021. The positive results concerned all models in its range: Sandero, the first vehicle sold to private individuals in Europe since 2017 , Duster, second vehicle sold to individuals in Europe and first SUV sold to individuals since 2018, Jogger, second C-segment vehicle sold to individuals in Europe in the first year of marketing, and Spring, third electric vehicle sold to individuals in Europe. Well finally too Alpine, which confirmed its growth for the third year in a row with 3,546 units sold in 2022, i.e. an increase of 33% compared to the previous year: the success of the limited series of the iconic was also driving the registrations of the French brand A110 range. Not only that: the brand’s internationalization process has led it to enter new markets and grow its network by 40%.