Turkey Inflation figures in Turkey really high – President Erdoğan fires Statistics Finland’s director

Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has reacted to recent inflation figures by dismissing the director of Statistics Finland, says the news agency AFP.

Director of Statistics Sait Erdal Dincer was allowed to leave after a price increase of 36.1 percent was reported in 2021. The last time the figure was the same was in 2002.

The fires apparently didn’t come as a surprise to Dincer.

“I’m sitting in this office now, tomorrow it’s someone else,” Dincer said in an interview with financial newspaper Dunya earlier in January.

Erdoğan has led Turkey since 2003 and over the years has embraced authoritarian traits.

In economic policy Erdoğan has followed a unique line. He sees high interest rates fueling inflation. Elsewhere in the world, central banks are seeking to curb inflation by raising interest rates.

In recent years, Turkey’s central bank governors in particular have become familiar with Erdoğan’s economic policy rage. Since the summer of 2019, the president has already fired three CEOs.

The Turkish economy has been in trouble in recent years, putting some 80 million people in distress. In particular, the collapse of the Turkish lira has weakened purchasing power as import prices have risen.