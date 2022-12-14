Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Turkey | Erdoğan’s potential challenger was sentenced to almost three years in prison

December 14, 2022
in World Europe
In Turkey, people sentenced to less than four years rarely end up behind bars.

in Turkey the court sentenced the mayor of Istanbul on Wednesday Ekrem Imamoglu almost three years in prison for insulting election officials.

Imamoglu of the CHP party had been considered a possible challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the next presidential election. Imamoglu is one of the few opposition leaders who, according to opinion polls, could beat Erdoğan in the election.

In Turkey, people sentenced to less than four years rarely end up behind bars. However, the verdict prevents Imamoglu from running for office in next year’s elections. The court used a separate section of the Criminal Code that prohibited Imamoglu from participating in politics.

