In the occupied city of Kherson there was also a “torture chamber for minors”. “It’s true we recorded the torture of minors for the first time. I thought it was not possible to find the worst after Bucha and Irpin”, said Dmytro Lubinets, human rights commissioner of the Kiev Parliament, quoted by Kyiv Independent.

In a Russian detention center in Kherson there was a cell for minors, according to some prisoners. The other inmates called it the “children’s cell”. The minors were given little water and food and were told that their parents had abandoned them and that they would never go home again. A 14-year-old boy, Lubinets said, was taken to the cell for taking a picture of battered Russian equipment.