Turkey: Erdogan seeks to intercede for peace between Putin and Zelensky

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday invited his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, to hold a summit in Turkey. He assured that both countries have asked him for help to be able to export cereals.

“Both the Ukrainians and the Russians want help to export grain”, Erdogan told the media after finishing the Ramadan prayer in an Istanbul mosque.

The Islamist leader indicated that his adviser, Ibrahim Kalin, and the Turkish deputy foreign minister, Onal Sedat, met on Saturday in kyiv with the Ukrainian authorities and that these transferred a series of “wishes”, which he did not materialize.

“Probably, we will have a (phone) meeting with Putin this week”, Erdogan said, implying that he will transfer these wishes of the Ukrainian side to the Russian president.

(Also: Russia confirms it attacked kyiv during Guterres’ visit.)

Erdogan also insisted on his offer, made numerous times since the Russian aggression against Ukraine began, for Putin and Zelensky to meet in Turkey, saying that his country will be the place where “steps are taken in relation to (a solution) in eastern Ukraine”.

The Turkish president predicted that this summit will be in Istanbul or Ankara.

