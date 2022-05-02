Turkey: Erdogan seeks to intercede for peace between Putin and Zelensky

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE MAIL YES, SEND
The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
“Both the Ukrainians and the Russians want help to export grain,” Erdogan said.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
May 02, 2022, 05:00 AM
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday invited his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts, Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, to hold a summit in Turkey. He assured that both countries have asked him for help to be able to export cereals.
“Both the Ukrainians and the Russians want help to export grain”, Erdogan told the media after finishing the Ramadan prayer in an Istanbul mosque.
The Islamist leader indicated that his adviser, Ibrahim Kalin, and the Turkish deputy foreign minister, Onal Sedat, met on Saturday in kyiv with the Ukrainian authorities and that these transferred a series of “wishes”, which he did not materialize.
“Probably, we will have a (phone) meeting with Putin this week”, Erdogan said, implying that he will transfer these wishes of the Ukrainian side to the Russian president.
(Also: Russia confirms it attacked kyiv during Guterres’ visit.)
Erdogan also insisted on his offer, made numerous times since the Russian aggression against Ukraine began, for Putin and Zelensky to meet in Turkey, saying that his country will be the place where “steps are taken in relation to (a solution) in eastern Ukraine”.
The Turkish president predicted that this summit will be in Istanbul or Ankara.
More news
-Nancy Pelosi surprise visit to kyiv and expresses solidarity with Ukraine
-There are 219 children who have died in the framework of the Russian invasion of Ukraine
-‘Russia is not at war with NATO, but NATO seems to be’: Lavrov
May 02, 2022, 05:00 AM
DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your email from national news and the world
there was an error in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Save your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Turkey #Erdogan #seeks #intercede #peace #Putin #Zelensky
Leave a Reply