Turkey Erdoğan declared military operations in the south and was angry with the Greek Prime Minister: “He no longer exists for me”

Turkey has in the past launched several operations in northern Syria. According to Erdoğan, the Greek prime minister has tried to block US fighter trade with Turkey.

Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has announced the launch of “military operations” on the country’s southern borders, according to Reuters.

Erdoğan said on Monday that operations would create a buffer zone against terrorist threats. The president spoke of “attacks on Turkey” but did not specify exactly how the country will defend itself.

According to Erdoğan, the operations will be launched as soon as the military, intelligence and security forces have completed their preparations.

According to Reuters, the operation is likely to focus on northern Syria, where Turkey has launched several military operations since 2016 against Kurdish YPG and PKK organizations.

Erdoğan has called on Finland and Sweden to declare the YPG and the PKK terrorist organizations so that Turkey can accept NATO membership.

Finland and Turkey on the Swedish NATO issue has also demanded that the United States sell it F-16 fighter jets. The completion of the deal has been uncertain and has not received congressional approval.

On Monday, Erdoğan blamed the Greek prime minister Kyriákos Mitsotákisia that this would have tried to prevent the F-16 trade during his visit to the United States. Erdoğan said to him Mitsotakis “no longer exists”.

“We had agreed that third countries would not be included in our differences. Despite this, he visited the United States and spoke to Congress, warning them not to give us F-16 fighters, ”Erdoğan said at the news conference.

“He no longer exists for me. I will never agree to see him. We will continue our journey with respectable politicians. ”

Mitsotakis met with the President of the United States last week Joe Biden and U.S. officials. According to the Prime Minister, Greece will start pre-purchase processes for F-35 fighters by 2030.

Turkey has, in turn, previously been separated from the F-35 fighter program because the country bought an S-400 defense system from Russia. Now Turkey wants more F-16 fighters from the United States that it already has. In addition, it has insisted on getting back into the F-35 program.

NATO countries Turkey and Greece have long been at odds over their maritime borders, airspace and the division of Cyprus into northern and southern hotspots, among others.

After Erdoğan’s speeches, spokesman for the Greek government Giannis Oikonomou replied that Mitsotákis defended Greece ‘s rights and that the country’ s foreign policy was based on co – operation with its allies.

“We will not start a dispute with the Turkish leadership. Our policy is a policy of principles, ”Oikonomou said.