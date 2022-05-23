“Writing your name in history in this way is incredible,” said Sonia Bompastor in Turin on Saturday after lifting the Cup at Juventus Stadium. She is the third woman to win the Champions League. And the first to do so as a player and technical director. Here we tell you her story.
Two women before her had won the Champions League as coaches: Monika Staab, currently responsible for women’s football in Saudi Arabia, who achieved it in 2002 directing FFC Frankfurt; and Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, current coach of the German national team, who achieved it in 2009 as coach of Duisburg.
Bompastor was the captain of Olympique Lyon who won the French club’s first two European Cups in the 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons after beating Turbine Potsdam (2-0) and FFCFrankfurt(2-0). The current DT of the French club played as a left-back or as a defensive midfielder.
The former soccer player was also international with the France team. She began playing at youth level for the U18 team at the 1998 UEFA Women’s U18 Championship. It was in 2000 in a friendly match against Scotland that she made her debut for the senior team, where she captained between 2004 and 2006.
In June 2013, Bompastor decided to end her playing career after the French Women’s Cup final and became director of the Olympique de Lyon Women’s academy after her retirement. In April 2021, she took over as coach from Lyon.
