This is what dreams are mother of ?

-Champion as a player with Lyon in 11 and 12?

-Champion as coach in 22 with Lyon. ?

– She has just become the first woman to win a Champions League as a coach and player for the same club.

With you Sonia Bompastor?⚽️ pic.twitter.com/JyYTABaUzA

— MVP (@mvpfutfem) May 21, 2022