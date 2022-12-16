Turkey | CNN: Car bomb attack in Turkey, at least eight police officers injured

The attack happened on Friday night near the city of Diyarbakır.

in Turkey at least eight police officers have been injured in a car bomb attack on Friday, says CNN according to news agency Reuters.

According to CNN, the car bomb had exploded in a vehicle parked on the side of the road when a minibus carrying police officers had passed it.

According to CNN, the perpetrator of the attack is still unknown.

