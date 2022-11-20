Turkey carried out bombing raids on communities near the northern Syrian town of Kobani on Saturday night (local time), the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and an NGO reported.

Turkey announced on Tuesday that it would carry out attacks against targets linked to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK). According to the Turkish government, the Turkish-Kurdish extremists of the PKK and the Syrian-Kurdish militant group YPG may be behind the recent attack in Istanbul that left six dead and more than 80 injured.

According to the US-backed SDF, the bombings hit two densely populated villages in northern Syria, specifically in the provinces of Aleppo and Al-Hasakah. At least six Kurdish fighters from the SDF, as well as six fighters from the regime’s camp in Syria, were killed, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Nothing is yet known about the material damage.

Ankara has not yet officially confirmed it is behind the bombings, but Turkey's defense ministry said in a Twitter post that "the hour of retaliation has arrived," above a photo of a fighter jet taking off. Shortly afterwards, a short video of a suspected bombing was also published.

Turkish defense sources tell the Bloomberg news agency that they have the go-ahead from Moscow, which controls parts of Syrian airspace, for the bombing.