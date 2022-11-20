Two-year-old girl dies in Japan after being forgotten by her father in a car

A two-year-old baby died of heat stroke after being forgotten by her father inside a vehicle. The events happened in Osaka, Japan.

The man would have left his house to leave his three children in the garden, however, he would have forgotten the little girl and would have gone to work. The minor died due to the heat after being locked in the car for nine hours.

When leaving work, the man went on foot to the minor’s garden, but there they told him that the girl had never entered. His father, 33, ran back to his car where he found his daughter unconscious from him, so He called the paramedics who transferred the minor to a hospital, however, the baby arrived without vital signs.



In the hospital they said that the girl would have died due to heat strokeafter being exposed for several hours to temperatures above 20 degrees.

Even so, the Japanese authorities are carrying out autopsy examinations to officially determine the cause of death of the minor. The process to establish the legal situation of the father is also advanced.

Pediatric specialists have warned about this type of case, because in summer, a minor who is in a car under the sun and without ventilation it can reach a body temperature of 43 degrees, which, within 30 to 60 minutes, could result in death.

