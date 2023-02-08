At least 57,964 people are injured in the 2 countries; Turkish president visited regions affected by natural disaster

The earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday (6.Feb.2023) have already caused the death of at least 11,719 people in the 2 countries. The data was updated at 2:55 pm this Wednesday (Feb 8).

In a speech in Hatay province, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that 9,057 people had already died from the tremors in his country. Another 49,133 are wounded.

Data compiled by the Syrian Ministry of Health and released by the local agency healthy indicate 1,262 dead and 2,285 wounded in the regions of Lattakia, Aleppo, Hama and Tartous.

Already Syrian Civil Defense it says more than 1,400 have died in rebel-held areas in the northwest of the country and more than 2,700 have been wounded. The region is controlled by the opposition to the government of Bashar Al-Assad, which makes data collection difficult. The country has been in civil war since 2011.

MORE INTENSE EARTHQUAKES

You monday tremors (6.feb) were the strongest recorded in Turkey since 1939, when the country had an earthquake of 7.8 on the Richter scale in the city of Erzincan, in the east of the country. About 30,000 people died on that occasion.

The recent string of earthquakes hit central Turkey and northwest Syria. The epicenter was in the Turkish region of Gaziantep. At the site, the tremors were also 7.8 on the Richter scale. The 2nd largest earthquake in the country occurred in Kahramanmaras. It reached 7.5 on the Richter scale.

The sites are on the so-called Anatolian fault. It is on this fault that 3 tectonic plates meet: Anatolian, African and Arabian. The result of movement or shock between these rocky plates in the earth’s crust causes the earthquake.

According to the seismology technician at the USP Seismology Center (University of São Paulo) José Roberto Barbosa in an interview with Power360The energy released by earthquakes was equivalent to the impact of 160 to 180 atomic bombs that hit the city of Hiroshima, Japan, during World War II.

Governments and international organizations sent rescue teams and doctors to help Turkey and Syria. O Brazil is among those who provided assistance. International leaders and authorities mourned the losses caused by the natural disaster.

Watch the rescue operations carried out on Tuesday (Feb 7) (6min53s):

The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan declared on Tuesday (7.feb) state of emergency for 3 months in 10 provinces. The leader said that the measure is aimed at speeding up operations to search and rescue victims. “The severity of the earthquake disaster we are experiencing makes it imperative to implement extraordinary measures”said Erdogan.

O Turkish leader admitted this Wednesday (8.feb.2023) problems in the initial response of his government during a visit to the city of Kahramanmaras. He also stated that the government will carry out works to rebuild the destroyed buildings, including residential buildings, with the help of AFAD (Turkey Disaster and Emergency Monitoring Agency). “This is a moment of union, solidarity”he said.