Filippo Turetta’s minutes: “Giulia had to be mine”

“I did a horrible thing, I didn’t accept that it was over because I was still in love with Giulia”. Filippo Turetta seems to say it in words like a person fully aware of having extinguished the sun of a young woman for an aberrant reason. “I want to pay for what I have done”: he had said this to judge Benedetta Vitolo during spontaneous declarations, he repeated it several times, through tears, to the public prosecutor of Venice, Andrea Petroni, who collected the confession in Verona prison “down to the smallest detail”, consistent with the results of the autopsy which were taking place in the meantime at the University of Padua.

His current awareness is solid, also accompanied by signs of repentance. On that during the murder it seems that the engineering student referred to not being fully lucid when he stabbed the girl who wanted to become an illustrator, following her imagination after her scientific studies. It is here that, in an investigative context already full of clues and evidence, as well as the confession, a request for a psychiatric assessment could intervene to ascertain a possible partial mental defect.

An arduous road that the lawyer Giovanni Caruso, with a very low media profile and careful to calibrate his moves and thoughts, could take further, as could the magistrates, if they had any doubts. Not easy because we would also need to find signs of serious discomfort in Filippo’s ‘before’ life which then resulted in a less than full capacity to understand and want. The “alteration of the mind” must depend, as the code and jurisprudence indicate, on “a physical and mental infirmity such as to concretely affect the subject’s ability to understand and will”. Certainly it is not enough to attribute the gesture to the pain of a finished story.

Turetta’s personality would be characterized by a marked tendency towards possessiveness. According to what emerged from the investigative sources consulted by AGI, the boy did not demonstrate obsessive compulsive traits. For those who investigate, the delay in graduation would not have been perceived with particular torment by Turetta. What aroused him was the idea of ​​being left by the woman he considered to be his´.

If Giulia “could not be his, then she would not be anyone else’s”, it was, according to a source, Turetta’s obsession until the murder. The autopsy provided other useful indications to complete the crime scenario confirmed by Turetta himself who admits having chased and then hit Giulia in the deserted, night-time streets of Fossò, stabbing her behind her back, between the head and neck, using a kitchen blade. .

The examination on the girl’s body revealed no obvious traces of scotch binding on her mouth or hands. A piece of duct tape, bought by Turetta online before the murder, had been found in Fossò. Now all attention shifts to the farewell to Giulia scheduled for Tuesday 5 December in the Basilica of Santa Giustina in Padua. After her other women were killed, some were saved in her name as by the boys from Vigonovo who arrested a man who was mistreating her wife. There will be thousands of them to show that this will not only be a farewell to Giulia but also thanks to a girl who, like no other, has turned hearts and consciences on this issue.

