Sebastián Montoya becomes great in the car. The pilot, far from the routine of traditional young people, has found the right experiences among irons to forge a daring character. In fact, his daring has him nominated today for the best moment in motorsport in 2023 for the International Automobile Federation (FIA), for an overtake in the Austrian Formula 3 Grand Prix. However, his year cannot be summed up in boldness, but in serenity; the one that he has tried to maintain in the midst of unachieved goals.

The son of the legendary Juan Pablo Montoya He finished in 16th place in his first full F3 championship, when his goal was to finish, at least, in the top 10. And the feeling of frustration is such that, he confesses to EL TIEMPO, he cannot find what to respond to his father, a reference , friend and colleague, when he repeats that his results have not arrived because perhaps “he has not realized how good he is.” Especially when he was the one who taught him not to settle for anything.

How do you feel about this year’s results?

Honestly, it’s quite difficult to answer that because I’m obviously never satisfied with the results I get. At the end of the day, all drivers want to win and if you’re not winning every race it’s not enough, but I think that what I’ve learned this year I can’t change for anything else.

Were the results far from your expectations?

Yes. Obviously I’ve had a bit of bad luck with several things. For example, I had some mechanical failures that didn’t help me this year, I made a couple of mistakes and suffered some crashes that didn’t let me show the speed I really had. In Silverstone I was winning the race, they crashed me, I moved to 27th place and finished sixth… and so I could go on telling more cases, but what I have learned this year has been incredible, what I want is to try to become the best driver I can so that when the opportunity comes to try or show myself in Formula 1 I can stay.

The relationship with his team, Hitech, has not been the best…

Yes. We are looking at what we are going to do for next year. In this one I had a lot of problems with the car, especially in qualifying, and that affects me a lot.

Is the idea to change teams yes or yes?

Honestly, yes. The Hitech thing was a bit at the last minute with my entry as a Red Bull junior driver, so changing is an option to continue learning and get into a car that is a little faster, more consistent and that makes you feel more comfortable.

You feel the thirst for revenge…

Yes, with the speed I have had this year I think that in 2024 I can take that experience and be fighting for the championship.

(You can read: Sebastián Montoya receives an important motorsports nomination: this is how you can vote).

Sebastián Montoya, Colombian pilot, son of Juan Pablo Montoya. Photo: Dutch Photo Agency. Red Bull Content Pool.

How do you deal with frustration?

It’s horrible to know that not everything is under your control, that’s the most frustrating thing in the world. At the beginning of the season and even at the end, right now in Macau, which was the last F3 race, I suffered from things like that. In this recent one I crashed in the first round of qualifying: I braked in the first corner and my rear tires locked. The car crossed me, but reaching the curve I hit the barrier… How does it feel? Tenacious, but it happens.

This year it exploded once on the radio, but that’s it…

People forget that when you are on the radio you don’t want to do a show. One is in the moment, one does not think that they are going to show it on TV. I forget that they pass it… one is there to run. The last thing I want to be is a little television star, I want to be a winner. At the end of the day, a couple of things are said… some more dear than others (laughs), but I think what has helped me the most is talking to my psychologist to control my emotions.

At this level, have you felt greater pressure because of your last name?

No. The pressure I put on myself is greater than what anyone else could put on me. I know the results I can get, I know that if I get in a car and I feel comfortable, and the car is fast, I will be the fastest. Obviously it’s quite frustrating when the car isn’t fast or you don’t feel good about it. If the car is fast and you do the work, you finish ahead. If the car is not fast and you do the work, you can be there in the fight. If the car is fast and you make a mistake, suddenly you save it and can be in the top 12, but if the car is not fast and you made a mistake, it’s going to be a difficult weekend.

His father always repeats: ‘If Sebas believed the story about how good he is, he would have better results.’ Today what would he say to you?

Ugh, I don’t know what to say to my dad anymore. I know how good I am, but sometimes I feel like I’m not doing the job I should. My dad taught me that enough is never enough. I feel like I’m suddenly doing it well, but maybe I can do better. That’s how complicated this is.

Sebastián Montoya and his father. Photo: Dutch Photo Agency / Red Bull Content Pool

What happened to the idea of ​​going to university?

It is something that is in the plans, but with so much travel I still haven’t had the time to sign up. I think it is something interesting and that I would like to do in the future to continue growing as a person.

Meanwhile, he is an ambassador for Unicoin, a cryptocurrency…

I am a big fan of numbers. Something that I didn’t understand and didn’t like were NFTS and cryptocurrencies… and it seemed difficult for me to understand. But what Unicoin did seems to me to be a good way to connect technology with people who want to do something with the future. It is a way that combines the world of cryptocurrencies with the reality that we already know.

ANDRÉS FELIPE BALAGUERA SARMIENTO

Latest news editor of EL TIEMPO

@balagueraaa

