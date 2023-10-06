Year 2023 Not only has it been spectacular for all the video games of great magnitude that have been released, offering endless hours of fun, but has also been characterized by witnessing various readjustments and effervescence in this entertainment sector.

Hideki Kamiyathe founder of Platinum Games, announced his departure from this creative team to face new professional challenges. Although the reasons that led the creator of Resident Evil 2 to make this decision, the reality is that the latest releases from said studio were not up to par, as was the case with Babylon’s Fall or the misunderstood Sun Crest.

Kamiya He enjoys vast experience from his time in Capcom and cloversuggesting that he will look for a new work adventure where his originality is reflected and is not limited only to commercial expectations that negatively impact the projects he would like to work on.

On the other hand, the resignation of Jim Ryan It has also generated divided opinions; It is true that the English executive has been very talented in generating significant income for Sony, however, the community of PlayStation argues that the brand has been losing its identity with the aim of standing out in the games under service.

Unfortunately, within PlayStation Studios There are serious difficulties for their studies to adapt to current requirements with the purpose of focusing on the service modality. An example of this situation is the more than 25 layoffs that I carried out. Naughty Dog.

Worse still, the most sensitive voluntary withdrawal corresponds to Anders Howardmainly responsible for monetization design for The Last of Us: Factions, who in turn, was a fundamental piece in Fortnite. This reorganization has meant that the development of the post-apocalyptic multiplayer title has been paused and could even be canceled permanently.

Business reengineering has also affected Team 17editor of productions such as Blasphemous 2 and The Escapists, since its CEO, Michael Pattison, will leave his position shortly, in addition to 50 employees in the quality control area will be laid off. At the moment it is too early to know what the results or consequences of these castlings will be.

On the positive side, it has been confirmed that Hiroyuki Kobayashia veteran former Capcom producer, has founded GPTRACK50a study that has initiated the conception of a action RPG with a view to being released within a period of three years for the current generation of consoles in both digital and physical formats.

The industry of video game It does not stop and is constantly renewed, so it will be interesting to discover what the impact of the maneuvers referred to above will be in the medium and long term. Likewise, it will serve as a thermometer to determine if the trend continues to point to cloud experiences and services or if it is necessary to reformulate strategies.