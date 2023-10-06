One step title

This weekend in Qatar Max Verstappen will have the chance to conquer his third consecutive world title in Formula 1. The Dutchman will only need to take home at least a sixth place in Saturday’s Sprint to arithmetically celebrate a historic feat which, understandably, is having enormous prominence in his country of origin. Since his debut in the Circus Verstappen has moved phalanxes of fans all over the world, becoming true symbol of Holland. In the last two years the 26-year-old from Hasselt has also won the Dutch Sportsman of the Year award. An award that he also won in 2016, in his debut year in Red Bull.

The comparison with van der Poel

Everything suggests that poker could arrive for him this year, even if there has been no shortage of notable results by Dutch athletes in other sports too: above all cycling, with the star Mathieu van der Poel who won the road world championship, Milan-Sanremo and Paris-Roubaix. Verstappen, however, when questioned on the issue, made it clear to the local media that Don’t be a fan of these types of comparisons between different sports and that he is not interested in winning this prize again. Even speculation about whether he could be considered the best Dutch athlete of all time, ahead of legends of the caliber of Johan Cruyff, doesn’t excite him.

Enough comparisons

“I don’t want to make comparisons. Everyone was amazing in their sport. I’m just happy and proud to be Dutch – Verstappen told journalists present in Qatar – as a country we should be proud no matter who is the best or second best. Every year these awards are given to the sportsman or sportswoman of the year. Why? I don’t even want to win it“. Should he manage to win this recognition again, Verstappen would be the first Dutch athlete to win it three years in a row since gymnast Epke Zonderland, who won continuously from 2011 to 2013.

“We should simply appreciate all the talents we have as a country – added Verstappen – it’s not about saying that one thing is better than the other in terms of results. I find it unfair that some people who put so much effort into their sport and achieve incredible results sometimes they aren’t celebrated as they deserve because of this stupid award which is assigned to a particular person“.